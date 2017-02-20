Makhura: Don’t stigmatise or criminalise foreign nationals

The comments could be a veiled swipe at the Democratic Alliance’s Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba following accusations against foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has urged political leaders to refrain from statements that could encourage xenophobic attacks.

Makhura delivered his 2017 State of the Province Address in Randfontein amidst delays and protests outside the venue.

The premier focused largely on mental health and the tragedy of the Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients who died after being moved to unlicensed non-governmental organisations.

He has urged South Africa’s leaders to be mindful of not stigmatising foreigners.

“We must always try not to stigmatise or criminalise all migrants and foreign nationals because this will have devastating consequences and thus will lead to the deaths of innocent people.”

The comments could be a veiled swipe at the Democratic Alliance’s Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who said he would like to deport foreign citizens involved in criminal activity in the city.

But Mashaba maintains that national government should help authorities deal with illegal immigrants involved in crime.

“Immigration is not the competency of the City of Johannesburg and we are asking the national government in this regard.”

The Johannesburg mayor and his fellow DA mayor in Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, both insist they are committed to working with the premier.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s police committee has called on officers to foster stronger communication links with the communities they serve.

The committee was responding to recent incidents of violence in Pretoria West and Rosettenville, where locals torched or damaged suspected brothels and drug dens because of police inaction.

Committee chair Francois Beukman says community complaints must be addressed immediately by police.

“There shouldn’t be a situation where people complain about crimes and misconduct and it’s not addressed. It would be vital that police must ensure that those complaints are followed, and there’s feedback to the people.”

