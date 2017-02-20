Dirco mum on details around axing of SA’s commissioner to Singapore

The department on Sunday confirmed that its employment relationship with Hazel Ngubeni had come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has declined to give further details concerning the axing of South Africa’s Commissioner to Singapore, Hazel Ngubeni.

This came after it was revealed that she was a convicted drug trafficker.

The Sunday Times revealed in October last year that while Ngubeni worked as a South African Airways hostess she was fired and arrested in New York for smuggling a bag of cocaine into the United States in 1999.

She spent two years in a New York City prison for the crime.

When the paper revealed her conviction for drug trafficking, an investigation was launched by Dirco.

The department has confirmed Ngubeni has been fired but has refused to comment further.

It’s understood Ngubeni claimed she didn’t have a criminal record during the vetting process by the State Security Agency.

