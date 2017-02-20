Clean-up operations underway in areas hit by storm Dineo
19 homes have been destroyed in Mpumalanga & five in Limpopo and authorities say more could still be affected.
JOHANNESBURG – Mop up operations are now underway in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, which were hit by tropical storm Dineo.
The storm claimed seven lives in Mozambique, injuring 50 others.
At least 20,000 houses were destroyed, including clinics and schools.
Here at home, 19 homes were destroyed in Mpumalanga and five in Limpopo.
Government's national disaster management centre's Mmaphaka Tau says more could still be affected.
“Mop up operations are still continuing. We cannot give exact figures because the collapse of houses sometimes happens due to prolonged rainfall."
GALLERY: Tropical storm Dineo hits Mozambique
POSSIBLE FLOODING IN GAUTENG
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service is warning of possible flooding in Gauteng until Wednesday.
Heavy rain started in parts of the province on Monday morning, which moved in from Botswana and Namibia.
Forecaster Wayne Venter says, “Heavy showers at times could lead to possible low flash flooding and reduced visibility. For tomorrow, we have a watch in place for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding as well and that will persist into the early hours of Wednesday morning.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.