Clean-up operations underway in areas hit by storm Dineo

19 homes have been destroyed in Mpumalanga & five in Limpopo and authorities say more could still be affected.

Strong winds and rain is seen in and around Inhambane, Mozambique as Cyclone Dineo move through the area. Picture: Supplied.
Strong winds and rain is seen in and around Inhambane, Mozambique as Cyclone Dineo move through the area. Picture: Supplied.
529 days ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mop up operations are now underway in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, which were hit by tropical storm Dineo.

The storm claimed seven lives in Mozambique, injuring 50 others.

At least 20,000 houses were destroyed, including clinics and schools.

Here at home, 19 homes were destroyed in Mpumalanga and five in Limpopo.

Government's national disaster management centre's Mmaphaka Tau says more could still be affected.

“Mop up operations are still continuing. We cannot give exact figures because the collapse of houses sometimes happens due to prolonged rainfall."

GALLERY: Tropical storm Dineo hits Mozambique

POSSIBLE FLOODING IN GAUTENG

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service is warning of possible flooding in Gauteng until Wednesday.

Heavy rain started in parts of the province on Monday morning, which moved in from Botswana and Namibia.

Forecaster Wayne Venter says, “Heavy showers at times could lead to possible low flash flooding and reduced visibility. For tomorrow, we have a watch in place for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding as well and that will persist into the early hours of Wednesday morning.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

