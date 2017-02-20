Anger, frustration in Rosettenville, PTA West ‘misdirected'

The African Diaspora Forum says residents have misdirected their anger towards foreign nationals instead of confronting police.

JOHANNESBURG – The African Diaspora Forum says residents of Rosettenville and Pretoria West, who torched alleged drug dens, have misdirected their anger towards foreign nationals instead of confronting police, who don’t respond when called.

The forum was reacting to the recent violence in these areas in recent weeks in which frustrated residents torched what they claim were drug dens and brothels.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has been accused of aggravating tensions between locals and foreigners following his recent visit to Rosettenville.

The forum’s Cyprian Ikani says, “Let us all walk together. We don’t want our people to commit crime, we don’t want our people to be involved in all these things. But at the same time, we want to walk together with the locals.”

WATCH: Rosettenville on knife’s edge over drugs and brothels in area

'NOT XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS'

Meanwhile, Gauteng police say the violent acts and damage to property carried out by community members in Pretoria West are not xenophobic attacks.

Authorities say no one was injured and no arrests were made on Sunday when community members torched two alleged drug dens.

A case of public violence and arson has been opened.

The Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said, “It’s not xenophobic attacks; it’s the community who attacked certain houses that they think are brothels and drug dens.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)