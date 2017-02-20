Anger, frustration in Rosettenville, PTA West ‘misdirected'
The African Diaspora Forum says residents have misdirected their anger towards foreign nationals instead of confronting police.
JOHANNESBURG – The African Diaspora Forum says residents of Rosettenville and Pretoria West, who torched alleged drug dens, have misdirected their anger towards foreign nationals instead of confronting police, who don’t respond when called.
The forum was reacting to the recent violence in these areas in recent weeks in which frustrated residents torched what they claim were drug dens and brothels.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has been accused of aggravating tensions between locals and foreigners following his recent visit to Rosettenville.
The forum’s Cyprian Ikani says, “Let us all walk together. We don’t want our people to commit crime, we don’t want our people to be involved in all these things. But at the same time, we want to walk together with the locals.”
WATCH: Rosettenville on knife’s edge over drugs and brothels in area
'NOT XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS'
Meanwhile, Gauteng police say the violent acts and damage to property carried out by community members in Pretoria West are not xenophobic attacks.
Authorities say no one was injured and no arrests were made on Sunday when community members torched two alleged drug dens.
A case of public violence and arson has been opened.
The Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said, “It’s not xenophobic attacks; it’s the community who attacked certain houses that they think are brothels and drug dens.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Gauteng ANC: Factions are at a tipping point
-
Unsuccessful NSFAS applicants have till end February to appeal
-
ANC in Gauteng Legislature vows to adopt better health systems
-
'ANC will have to perform miracle to obtain 50% in 2019'
-
Clean-up operations underway in areas hit by storm Dineo
-
North West ANC to ‘clear the air’ on Molefe’s membership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.