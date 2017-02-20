ANC NEC members to use special meeting to call for Gordhan to go
Some NEC members have told EWN they will use the meeting to raise concerns about the finance minister and his suitability for office.
JOHANNESBURG – As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for Monday's special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, some NEC members have told Eyewitness News they will use the meeting to raise concerns about Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and his suitability for office.
This comes as the ANC Youth League, Women’s League and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) call for Gordhan to be axed saying he’s failed in his duties.
ANC NEC members will meet on Monday to prepare for the party’s policy conference in June.
But some NEC members say they will push for the meeting to discuss Gordhan’s suitability for office.
The members, who regard themselves as President Jacob Zuma’s supporters, say they want to urge the president to “have the guts to fire the minister, even if the rand falls”.
Meanwhile, National Treasury issued a statement last week cautioning the public about what they call attacks and unfounded allegations against the minister who is due to present the country’s budget speech this week.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
