125 hurt as trains collide in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services say that more than 100 people have been injured after two trains collided near Orchards north of Pretoria on Monday evening.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Emergency services' Johan Pieterse: "We're not sure what caused the incident but obviously Transnet will do an investigation.

"We treated 125 patients on scene, of which 105 were slightly injured, with 20 seriously injured. The train drivers, one is at P2 which is serious and the other sustained slight injuries."