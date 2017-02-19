WC police warn against crimes against women and children
Western Cape police have warned that crime especially acts of violence against women and children will not be tolerated.
Police conducted crackdown operations in Mitchells Plain where 366 people were arrested in five days at least 92 related to the abuse of women and children were reported.
In the crimes blitz, officers also raided 13 illegal sheebens and 99 drug dens in which more than 280 people were arrested for drug-related offenses.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says 13 people were also nabbed for possession of illegal firearms.
“Twenty-five illegal firearms were confiscated, crimes against women and children are a priority.”
