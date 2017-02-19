Water dept says people are not saving water

The department says dam levels have decreased which means people are starting to relax and are not using water wisely as the department has been advising.

JOHANNESBURG – The Water and Sanitation Department says residents are not heeding the call to save water, and that the aim to save water of at least 15 percent a week in each municipality, is not being reached.

The department says some areas are sitting at between 10 and 12 percent of water saved this week.

The department’s Mlimandlela Ndamase says tropical storm Dineo and flash floods are not necessarily assisting with dam levels.

“The water restrictions remain the same but water usage has increased so we are no longer reaching the goal of 15 percent and are sitting at 12 percent and 10 percent in some areas.”