SA’s High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Ngubeni fired
In 2016 it was revealed that while Ngubeni worked as an SAA hostess she was arrested for smuggling a bag of cocaine into the US.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that its employment relationship with South Africa’s High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Ngubeni has come to an end.
This follows a Sunday Times expose last year that Ngubeni is a convicted drug trafficker.
Last year it was revealed that while Ngubeni worked as a South African Airways hostess she was arrested in New York for smuggling a bag of cocaine into the US in 1999.
Thereafter an investigation was launched by the department.
Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete has confirmed that the department’s employment relationship with Ngubeni has ended.
“We confirm that the employment relationship between the high commissioner and the department has ended.”
It’s understood Ngubeni claimed she didn’t have a criminal record during the vetting process by the State Security Agency.
It’s been established that she spent two years, between 1999 and 2001, in a New York City prison for smuggling cocaine into the United States.
