'Parts of Alex without power for days due to fire at substation'
JHB’s Department of Environment and Infrastructure says the fire was caused by members from the region's business forum.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s Department of Environment and Infrastructure says sections of Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, have been without power since Wednesday due to a fire at a substation allegedly caused by members from the region's business forum.
The department says the group is demanding a limited percentage of all small, medium and micro-sized enterprises work be assigned to their area.
MMC Nico de Jager says they have opened numerous cases against the forum but no arrests have yet been made.
De Jager says vandalising City Power infrastructure and intimidating employees is a criminal offence.
“This forum has brought several projects to a halt over the last couple of months and intimidating workers. We cannot continue like that.”
