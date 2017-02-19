Over 40 EC pupils hospitalised over alleged hallucinations

It's understood the girls started 'collapsing' and hearing voices at the school and one of them died upon arrival at hospital.

CAPE TOWN - More than 40 Eastern Cape pupils have been rushed to hospital after they suffered from what is believed to be hallucinations.

The provincial Health Department's Sizwe Kupelo says girls started “collapsing” and hearing voices at the school last week.

A 16-year-old pupil died upon arrival at hospital.

Kupelo says the preliminary autopsy result shows she had internal injuries in her chest and head but the victim did not have a history of similar injuries.

He says another group of students experienced the same symptoms the next day at school.

“The following day another group of girls also experienced the same problem and they were kept at a hospital under observation. Some of them were later discharged, except for three.”

Kupelo says medical tests could not reveal any ailment and psychologists have been called in to assist the group.