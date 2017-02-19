Over 40 EC pupils hospitalised over alleged hallucinations
It's understood the girls started 'collapsing' and hearing voices at the school and one of them died upon arrival at hospital.
CAPE TOWN - More than 40 Eastern Cape pupils have been rushed to hospital after they suffered from what is believed to be hallucinations.
The provincial Health Department's Sizwe Kupelo says girls started “collapsing” and hearing voices at the school last week.
A 16-year-old pupil died upon arrival at hospital.
Kupelo says the preliminary autopsy result shows she had internal injuries in her chest and head but the victim did not have a history of similar injuries.
He says another group of students experienced the same symptoms the next day at school.
“The following day another group of girls also experienced the same problem and they were kept at a hospital under observation. Some of them were later discharged, except for three.”
Kupelo says medical tests could not reveal any ailment and psychologists have been called in to assist the group.
More in Local
-
DA: Banks in collusion scandal must face full might of the law
-
Icelandic teen’s body found on Table Mountain
-
Parliament denies reports of bursaries awarded to senior managers
-
DA: Zuma’s reprimand to Zwane is a slap on the wrist
-
'Parts of Alex without power for days due to fire at substation'
-
SA’s High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Ngubeni fired
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.