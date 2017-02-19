NSFAS: We have funded over 300,000 students for 2017
CAPE TOWN – The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has funded more than 300,000 students for tertiary education in the 2017 academic year.
Officials held a briefing earlier today saying NSFAS has also received more than 50,000 unsuccessful applications for this year.
The financial aid scheme has awarded funding to 79,077 new entries for university study.
Twenty six thousand and fifty eight students will be funded for study at TVET colleges.
NSFAS chairperson Sizwe Nxasana says 100,000 more students will be funded.
“The more qualifying students whose results are being evaluated or some of them who have not been accepted; this will significantly increase the number of funded university students as well. We expect to add 100,000 to the already 309,000 students we have already been funding.”
Unsuccessful applicants have until the end of this month to appeal the outcome of their funding request.
