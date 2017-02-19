MKMVA calls for Gordhan to take responsibility for price fixing saga
The financial institutions are accused of price fixing in international markets involving the value of the rand to the dollar.
JOHANNESBURG – The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it agrees with the ANCYL that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan must take responsibility for the recent price fixing scandal involving some South African banks saying he has failed in his duties.
Earlier this week, the Competition Commission announced that it would refer 17 banks to the competition tribunal for collusion.
The commission said the banks named in the findings helped each other reach desired prices by coordinating their trading times and creating fake bids and offers to distort demand and supply.
MKMVA chair Kebby Maphatsoe said, “The response from the Reserve Bank and Treasury is not strong, it’s very mild.”
TIME FOR A STATE BANK?
Political parties responded to the commission's announcement saying now is the time to establish a state bank to serve the people of South Africa.
The African National Congress (ANC) said the findings by the commission have raised doubts about the capabilities, trust and independence of the country's banks.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) argued that it would write to the South African Reserve Bank to immediately discontinue banking and operating licenses of the banks named.
Both the EFF and ANC agreed that the scandal must be dealt with decisively.
The banks named in the case are:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan Chase & Co
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA
Investec Ltd
Standard New York Securities Inc
HSBC Bank Plc
Standard Chartered Bank
Credit Suisse Group
Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd
Commerzbank AG
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Nomura International Plc
Macquarie Bank Limited
ABSA Bank Limited
Barclays Capital Inc
Barclays Bank plc
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
