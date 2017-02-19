Mashaba to seek legal advice on City Power board’s failure to act against its MD

Herman Mashaba says he wants to hold the board accountable after it refused to suspend Sicelo Xulu for alleged corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will be getting legal advice on how to deal with the board, which he says has failed to suspend City Power’s managing director Sicelo Xulu.

The mayor says he wants to hold the board accountable after it refused to suspend Xulu for alleged corruption involving the city’s R1 billion smart electricity meter tender.

The board argues that Xulu has already been cleared of any wrongdoing but Mashaba says another investigation was launched after the new information emerged that there was something wrong with the tender.

Mayoral spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan said, “The Mayor has made a number of comments with regards to serious allegations of corruption within City Power, he’s also instituted a forensic investigation into tenders valued at R2.8 billion. This is an enormous amount of money which is public money and it does not belong to the city nor the Mayor. When there are serious allegations brought forward, it is essential that the Mayor acts firmly.”