Mashaba to seek legal advice on City Power board’s failure to act against its MD

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

Mashaba to seek legal advice on City Power board’s failure to act against its MD

Herman Mashaba says he wants to hold the board accountable after it refused to suspend Sicelo Xulu for alleged corruption.

FILE: Managing director of City Power Sicelo Xulu. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA.
FILE: Managing director of City Power Sicelo Xulu. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will be getting legal advice on how to deal with the board, which he says has failed to suspend City Power’s managing director Sicelo Xulu.

The mayor says he wants to hold the board accountable after it refused to suspend Xulu for alleged corruption involving the city’s R1 billion smart electricity meter tender.

The board argues that Xulu has already been cleared of any wrongdoing but Mashaba says another investigation was launched after the new information emerged that there was something wrong with the tender.

Mayoral spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan said, “The Mayor has made a number of comments with regards to serious allegations of corruption within City Power, he’s also instituted a forensic investigation into tenders valued at R2.8 billion. This is an enormous amount of money which is public money and it does not belong to the city nor the Mayor. When there are serious allegations brought forward, it is essential that the Mayor acts firmly.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions