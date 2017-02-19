Lindiwe Sisulu distances herself from succession debates
Sisulu says the discussions must be about what the country needs rather than serve as a platform for the vilification of comrades.
JOHANNESBURG – Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on African National Congress (ANC) members and others using her name as a possible successor to President Jacob Zuma to stop doing so.
The Mail and Guardian reported on Friday that her supporters in the ANC, are presenting her as an alternative to former AU commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has publicly been endorsed by the ANCWL as the president’s successor.
The party will hold its elective conference in December this year.
In a statement, Sisulu calls on the public to protect the discipline of the ANC and stop campaigning in her name, saying discussions about leadership risks being abused for purposes that may be divisive.
She says the discussions must be about what the country needs, rather than serve as a platform for the vilification of comrades.
However, the minister says she welcomes and appreciates the interest shown regarding developments relating to the party’s elective conference.
Sisulu says as a member of the party who has always taken direction and deployment from the ANC and its structures, she distances herself from attempts that seek to invoke her name in premature campaigning for positions.
