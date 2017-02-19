Late Norodien strike saves Pirates

Orlando Pirates' Riyadh Norodien returned to the hometown with late equalizer to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cape Town City.

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates' Riyadh Norodien returned to the hometown with a late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cape Town City.

The result means City remain in a second spot on the PSL Log, one point behind Kaizer Chiefs. While for the visiting Buccaneers they get their first point in 2017.

It was a match of two halves, Pirates would have been buoyed by their performance in the opening stanza as they showed little signs of the chaos surrounding the club heading into the match.

Dove Wome handed Pirates the lead in the 22nd minute which rattled their high-flying hosts. They took that lead into the half-time break and would have been satisfied with their showing.

The second half was a different story however, City found their groove as their key attacking players found more harmony amongst each other.

Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche struck the equaliser on the hour mark with a lovely half-volley set up by substitute Judas Moseamedi's lay off.

Moseamedi provided once more as he set his in-form captain Lebogang Manyama in the penalty area, the influential attacker fired an unstoppable rocket past keeper Brighton Mhlongo.

City looked set for all three points but substitute Norodien hit a long range shot deep into stoppage time. The powerful grass cutter was out of reach for City keeper Shu-aib Walters.

Norodien tore off his shirt to celebrate with the Pirates fans knowing the importance if his goal.