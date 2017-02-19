Ibrahimovic fires Manchester United into FA Cup quarter-finals
Twelve-times FA Cup winners United dominated the game after the break at Ewood Park.
LONDON - Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.
Rovers, whose priority is to avoid relegation to English football's third tier, took the lead in the 17th minute through Danny Graham but Marcus Rashford levelled before halftime.
Twelve-times FA Cup winners United dominated the game after the break at Ewood Park but had to wait until the 75th minute for Ibrahimovic to slot the winner after being set free by a precise long pass delivered by fellow substitute Paul Pogba.
It was Swede Ibrahimovic's first goal in the FA Cup and 24th in all competitions this season.
Blackburn thought they had scrambled a late equaliser when Anthony Stokes poked the ball home but a linesman's flag cut short the celebrations.
More in Sport
-
Protea Women beat Ireland by 36 runs
-
Infantino calls unprecedented African summit meeting
-
Gunaratne inspires Sri Lanka to series victory over Australia
-
Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over New Zealand
-
Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
-
Mamelodi Sundowns win African Super Cup with late penalty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.