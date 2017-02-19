Hawks send abalone poachers stern warning

The Hawks say more arrests are imminent in ongoing law enforcement operations to crack down on abalone poaching syndicates.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks say more arrests are imminent in ongoing law enforcement operations to crack down on abalone poaching syndicates.

On Friday, officers discovered and confiscated over 23,000 units of abalone worth about R7.5 million at a Durbanville home.

The total units seized during ongoing law enforcement operations this week amount to over 52,000 valued at approximately R12 million.

The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha says 12 people have already been arrested and have appeared before the courts, as a result of the operations.

“Authorities followed up on information and descended on a house in Durbanville on Friday.”