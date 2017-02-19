Gauteng cops maintain Tshwane public violence not linked to xenophobia

Gauteng police say the violent acts carried out by community members in Pretoria West are not xenophobic attacks.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say the violent acts and damage to property carried out by community members in Pretoria West are not xenophobic attacks.

Authorities say no one was injured and no arrests have been made yesterday when community members torched two alleged drug dens.



A case of public violence and arson have been opened.

The Tshwane metro police's Isaac Mahamba said, “It’s not xenophobic attacks; it’s the community who attacked certain houses that they think are brothels and drug dens.”