DA: Zuma’s reprimand to Zwane is a slap on the wrist
President Jacob Zuma informed Mosebenzi Zwane in a letter that the media statement he issued was not authorised by cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described as a slap on the wrist President Jacob Zuma’s reprimand to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
In September last year, Zwane said cabinet had resolved to ask Zuma to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the banks that closed their accounts with the Gupta family.
Both cabinet and the President distanced themselves from Zwane’s statement saying it had been issued in his personal capacity.
Zuma informed Parliament through a written reply that he reprimanded Zwane for irregularly issuing a statement on behalf of cabinet.
The letter in which the President reprimands Zwane is dated 23 September 2016 and was released to the DA on Friday after the party lodged an application through the Promotion of Access to Information Act in December.
In the letter President Zuma informs Zwane that the media statement he issued was not authorised by cabinet.
He goes on to say “the oath of office you have signed upon your appointment as a minister enjoined you not to divulge directly or indirectly any secret matter entrusted to you”.
The DA’s David Maynier says this is not enough.
“President Zuma should have taken firm action and fired Zwane.”
The President also reminds Zwane in the letter that the constitution and the executive ethics code requires him to act in a manner that is consistent with the integrity of his office.
