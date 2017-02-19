DA: Banks in collusion scandal must face full might of the law
The commission has implicated 17 local and international banks of manipulating the currency.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says banks found guilty by the Competition Commission must face the full might of the law.
The commission has implicated 17 local and international banks of manipulating the currency saying it has evidence that they faked bids to distort supply and demand.
The opposition party says it regards collusion in an extremely serious light as it shortchanges and harms the consumer and serves to perpetuate economic injustice.
The DA’s shadow minister of economic development Michael Cardo says the party supports all moves to crack down on abusive market conduct.
“Should these traders be found to have contravened the Competition Act and should it be proven that they did so with the knowledge and consent of their financial institutions, they should face the full might of the law. The Competition Tribunal will have to determine exactly what happened and whether the absolute level of the rand was manipulated.”
The commission recommended that some of the banks be fined be fined 10% of their final turnover.
LISTEN: 3 of SA’s biggest banks caught in collusion case
Meanwhile, two of the three major local banks accused of colluding to fix the price of the rand say they will cooperate with the Competition Tribunal in its investigation.
In brief statements, both Absa and Investec have committed to working with authorities in their investigation into alleged price fixing and the creation of fictitious bids on local and international markets.
Standard Bank is yet to respond to the allegations.
More in Local
-
Over 40 EC pupils hospitalised over alleged hallucinations
-
Icelandic teen’s body found on Table Mountain
-
Parliament denies reports of bursaries awarded to senior managers
-
DA: Zuma’s reprimand to Zwane is a slap on the wrist
-
'Parts of Alex without power for days due to fire at substation'
-
SA’s High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Ngubeni fired
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.