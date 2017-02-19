China Dodovu urges NW ANC members unhappy about Molefe to demand answers

Dodovu says many party leaders in the North West were overlooked to appoint Molefe who he claims never served in ANC structures.

JOHANNESBURG – Former North West African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson China Dodovu says ANC members in the province who are unhappy about the nomination of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to Parliament will write to the provincial party to demand answers.

On Friday, Parliament confirmed Molefe will be sworn in after he was nominated by the ANC in the province to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.

He left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

The report found that he had communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers and was had visited area of the controversial family’s home in Saxonworld 19 times, while they were allegedly negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.

“We are going to have some discussions, we are going to say ‘what is it that we have to do to attend to this nonsense?’”