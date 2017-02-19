China Dodovu urges NW ANC members unhappy about Molefe to demand answers
Dodovu says many party leaders in the North West were overlooked to appoint Molefe who he claims never served in ANC structures.
JOHANNESBURG – Former North West African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson China Dodovu says ANC members in the province who are unhappy about the nomination of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to Parliament will write to the provincial party to demand answers.
On Friday, Parliament confirmed Molefe will be sworn in after he was nominated by the ANC in the province to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.
He left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.
The report found that he had communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers and was had visited area of the controversial family’s home in Saxonworld 19 times, while they were allegedly negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.
Dodovu says many party leaders in the province were overlooked to appoint Molefe, who he claims never served in ANC structures.
“We are going to have some discussions, we are going to say ‘what is it that we have to do to attend to this nonsense?’”
More in Local
-
MP forced to resign to make way for Brian Molefe: Report
-
Gauteng cops maintain Tshwane public violence not linked to xenophobia
-
Police probe possible illegal export of live lobster worth R250K
-
Eskom cuts power to 2 defaulting Mpumalanga municipalities
-
Police monitor Pretoria West after torching of 2 houses
-
‘ANC branches in NW shocked over Molefe’s nomination to Parly’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.