Activists plead with govt to find sustainable solutions to CT water shortage
Activists say the government needs to work with them to find sustainable solutions to tackling the water shortage crisis.
CAPE TOWN – Some environmental experts and activists say the government needs to work with them to find sustainable solutions to tackling the water shortage crisis.
Earlier this week, Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said government is looking into short and long-term solutions to mitigate the effects of the drought, and to increase water supply.
The campaign's Nazeer Sonday says they won't stop fighting against the City of Cape Town’s plans to develop on the plan.
Sonday says better engagement is needed where all stakeholders are involved.
“We have dwindling water resources and the price of food is skyrocketing.”
More in Local
-
WC police warn against crimes against women and children
-
Zuma: SIU owed R390 million by government
-
NSFAS: We have funded over 300,000 students for 2017
-
6 arrested for Pretoria West public violence
-
Forum in Rosettenville says drugs aren’t the only problem in the area
-
MKMVA calls for Gordhan to take responsibility for price fixing saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.