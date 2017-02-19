Popular Topics
Activists plead with govt to find sustainable solutions to CT water shortage

Activists say the government needs to work with them to find sustainable solutions to tackling the water shortage crisis.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Some environmental experts and activists say the government needs to work with them to find sustainable solutions to tackling the water shortage crisis.

Earlier this week, Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said government is looking into short and long-term solutions to mitigate the effects of the drought, and to increase water supply.

The campaign's Nazeer Sonday says they won't stop fighting against the City of Cape Town’s plans to develop on the plan.

Sonday says better engagement is needed where all stakeholders are involved.

“We have dwindling water resources and the price of food is skyrocketing.”

Timeline

