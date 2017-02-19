6 arrested for Pretoria West public violence

Police have urged members of the public to report crimes before taking matters into their own hands.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that six people have been arrested in connection with the torching of property in Pretoria west.

Yesterday, community members set fire to two alleged drug dens in the area, with the Community Safety Department saying the scenes in Pretoria west are much like those witnessed in Rosettenville in southern Johannesburg.

The police say while they are continuing to monitor the situation the area is now calm.

The police's Augustinah Selepe says they have made arrests.

“There was one female suspect arrested for public and five people were arrested for various crimes in Pretoria West.”

Police have urged members of the public to report crimes before taking matters into their own hands.