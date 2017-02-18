Zuma pleased with interventions made at Tutu refugee centre

President Jacob Zuma says the interventions made at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre will improve service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says the interventions made at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre will improve service delivery and ensure everyone is treated equally.

Zuma along with a delegation of home affairs officials launched the newly revamped immigration facility in Pretoria yesterday.

The centre had been marred by allegations of corruption, overcrowding and criminal syndicates.

The renovations follow complaints by foreign nationals visiting the centre.

Zuma says government is working to stop corruption at its organisation including at refugee centres.

“Instilling a culture of Ubuntu and compassion at the centre.”