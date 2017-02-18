Zille: WC govt can’t provide free housing forever

Zille says the provincial government's shift from free housing to affordable accommodation is in line with national policy.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says the government cannot provide free housing forever and the province will focus on building low-cost homes.

Speaking during her State of the Province Address yesterday, Zille told MPLs the provincial government has placed a priority on building affordable housing.

She says land has been identified in Belhar, Gugulethu, the Brede Valley and George for new housing projects.

The premier says the total value of affordable housing projects in the pipeline are worth R3.2 billion and will produce over 40,000 units.

One such project is earmarked on a 22-hectare piece of land in Pinelands.

Zille says the provincial government's shift from free housing to affordable accommodation is in line with national policy.

“The current approach of transferring free housing is not sustainable, national policy, which we support is to increasingly move in the direction of ensuring people contribute something towards their housing.”



Zille has also revealed R41 million has been set aside in this financial year to transfer title deeds through the Human Settlement Grant.