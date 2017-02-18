Popular Topics
Traffic cops confiscate abalone worth R4.3 million near Worcester

The driver of the vehicle fled before police could arrive on the N1 near Worcester on Friday night.

FILE: Abalone confiscated by police. Picture. SAPS/Facebook.
FILE: Abalone confiscated by police. Picture. SAPS/Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials have handed over a catchment of confiscated abalone worth R4 million to police.

More than 8,000 units of abalone was discovered in a car on the N1 near Worcester on Friday night.

The discovery was made during a law enforcement operation by the Blue Eagles, a provincial traffic team operating in unmarked vehicles in Worcester.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police could arrive.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said, “Last night just before 12 midnight, our provincial traffic officers stopped a Toyota LDV and confiscated 8,632 abalone with a street value of R4.3 million.”

