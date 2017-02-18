SANDF sends condolences to families of 6 who died at Durban military base
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent condolences to the families of six people who died at the Durban harbour’s military base.
Three members of SANDF and three public works employees died after inhaling toxic gas fumes inside a sewer pit yesterday.
The members had gone into the pit to rescue the public works employees who were calling for help.
At least 26 more people were treated at the hospital after inhaling the dangerous gas.
SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said, “We would like to send our condolences to our members who passed on after this accident.”
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has also sent condolences to the families of the deceased, saying safety measures are being implemented to prevent any further loss of life.
Spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said, “The labour minister wishes to send her condolences.”
