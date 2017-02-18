Police monitor Pretoria West after torching of 2 houses
Residents went on a rampage on Saturday destroying properties belonging to alleged drug dealers.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that two houses have been torched in Pretoria West and cases of public violence and arson have been opened.
Residents went on a rampage on Saturday destroying properties belonging to alleged drug dealers.
Police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe says they are monitoring the situation.
“The situation is presently calm and there is a strong police presence in Pretoria West. We appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information on what actually happened.”
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Community Safety Department has strongly condemned acts of violence by residents of Pretoria West.
The department’s Ndivhuwo Gadisi said, “The constitutional right for members of the community is to organise themselves and engage in a people’s protests but once that right is violated by burning and vandalising of property, it becomes a crime.”
