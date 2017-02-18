MSF calls for govt to increase promotion of medical serices to rape survivors
MSF is calling on the SA government to increase sexual survivors' access to medical &psychosocial services at health facilities.
JOHANNESBURG – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is calling on the South African government to increase sexual survivors' access to medical and psychosocial services at health facilities particularly in Rustenburg.
Yesterday, the organisation released the results of a 2015 survey and their analysis into the extent of sexual violence in the mining city.
The humanitarian organisation has revealed that one in five HIV infections and one in three cases of depression among women living Rustenburg is as a result of rape and intimate partner violence.
The organisation’s Tecla Spiller says there also needs to be health promotion within communities.
“We’ve discovered that one in five HIV infection is due to sexual violence.”
MSF says half of the women they surveyed were not aware that HIV can be prevented after rape if post-exposure prophyylaxis (PEP) is taken within 72 hours.
The humanitarian organisation says the women who were surveyed in Rustenburg were between the ages of 18 and 49 and one in four had been raped in their lifetime
