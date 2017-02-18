Popular Topics
Limpopo, Mpumalanga warned of heavy rains

Forecaster Venesha Phakula says more heavy rains could lead to flooding.

Rain on the road. Picture: freeimages.com
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says scattered showers are expected in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo amid a tropical storm that's hit the region.

The weather service says tropical storm Dineo has moved to the eastern parts of Botswana after hitting parts of South Africa yesterday.

At least seven people in Mozambique died because of the storm and more than 130,000 houses have been destroyed.

Forecaster Venesha Phakula says more heavy rains could lead to flooding.

“If we get more rain from this tropical cyclone it might lead to flooding but we are not expecting heavy falls anymore.”

