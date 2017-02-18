Kruger National Park takes precautionary measures over tropical storm Dineo

The park’s management says they are assessing the situation as reports of possible rain on Sunday have been received.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park says for now they will keep two of its camps and gravel roads closed as a precautionary measure for tropical storm Dineo.

Although the park’s management says they have not felt the effects of the storm, they are assessing the situation as reports of possible rain on Sunday have been received.

So far, the storm has killed seven people in Mozambique and already displaced 130,000 people.

The park’s William Mabasa said, “We had a bit of rain in the last two days but nothing significant. So there was no storm Dineo at all, maybe it is still coming.”

GALLERY: Tropical storm Dineo hits Mozambique