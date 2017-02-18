Franziska Blochliger murder case postponed… again
The Franziska Blochliger murder case has once again been postponed while the State finalises charges against one of the accused.
CAPE TOWN – The Franziska Blochliger murder case has once again been postponed while the State finalises charges against one of the accused Jonathan Jonas.
The 16-year-old's body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai Forest in March.
Four men were taken into custody shortly afterwards, but rape and murder charges have been withdrawn against three.
At this stage only one of the four accused, Howard Oliver, faces rape and murder charges.
His case is being heard in the Western Cape High Court.
Two others, Jerome Moses and Daniel Easter are expected to admit guilt in connection with the possession of stolen property charge.
It is understood they were arrested for being in possession of Blochliger's iPhone.
In the latest development, the State requested another postponement yesterday because charges against Jonathan Jonas are still being finalised.
The matter has been postponed until 23 February with a warning from the magistrate that if the State does not finalise the charges she will proceed with the matter as she deems fit.
More in Local
-
Opposition parties condemn Brian Molefe's deployment to Parliament
-
WC govt takes measles vaccination to all areas in province
-
Zuma pleased with interventions made at Tutu refugee centre
-
MSF calls for govt to increase promotion of medical serices to rape survivors
-
Limpopo, Mpumalanga warned of heavy rains
-
ANCYL call for Gordhan’s head to roll
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.