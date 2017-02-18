Franziska Blochliger murder case postponed… again

The Franziska Blochliger murder case has once again been postponed while the State finalises charges against one of the accused.

CAPE TOWN – The Franziska Blochliger murder case has once again been postponed while the State finalises charges against one of the accused Jonathan Jonas.

The 16-year-old's body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai Forest in March.

Four men were taken into custody shortly afterwards, but rape and murder charges have been withdrawn against three.

At this stage only one of the four accused, Howard Oliver, faces rape and murder charges.

His case is being heard in the Western Cape High Court.

Two others, Jerome Moses and Daniel Easter are expected to admit guilt in connection with the possession of stolen property charge.

It is understood they were arrested for being in possession of Blochliger's iPhone.

In the latest development, the State requested another postponement yesterday because charges against Jonathan Jonas are still being finalised.

The matter has been postponed until 23 February with a warning from the magistrate that if the State does not finalise the charges she will proceed with the matter as she deems fit.