Former ANC North West chair urges Molefe to reject Parly nomination

Former ANC North West deputy chairperson China Dodovu says Brian Molefe doesn’t even serve in ANC structures.

JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) North West deputy chairperson China Dodovu has called on Brian Molefe to reject nomination to be sent to Parliament on a North West ticket.

Yesterday, Parliament confirmed the former Eskom CEO will be sworn in after he was nominated by the ANC in the province to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.

Molefe left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

It was found he had communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers and was often in the area of the controversial family’s compound in Saxonworld, amid speculation that Eskom had awarded a Gupta-owned company a coal supply tender unlawfully.

Dodovu says the former Eskom CEO doesn’t even serve in ANC structures.

“He must not be opportunistic and accept something that is not his. He is not a member of the ANC and never served in the structures.”