Former ANC North West chair urges Molefe to reject Parly nomination
Former ANC North West deputy chairperson China Dodovu says Brian Molefe doesn’t even serve in ANC structures.
JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) North West deputy chairperson China Dodovu has called on Brian Molefe to reject nomination to be sent to Parliament on a North West ticket.
Yesterday, Parliament confirmed the former Eskom CEO will be sworn in after he was nominated by the ANC in the province to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.
Molefe left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.
It was found he had communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers and was often in the area of the controversial family’s compound in Saxonworld, amid speculation that Eskom had awarded a Gupta-owned company a coal supply tender unlawfully.
Dodovu says the former Eskom CEO doesn’t even serve in ANC structures.
“He must not be opportunistic and accept something that is not his. He is not a member of the ANC and never served in the structures.”
More in Local
-
Zille: WC govt can’t provide free housing forever
-
Zuma calls for transparency in immigration process
-
Treasury insists plans to reform financial sector are underway
-
Limpopo Health Dept frustrated over theft of medicine worth over R1.2m
-
Dlamini assures Sassa beneficiaries that payouts will run smoothly
-
SANDF sends condolences to families of 6 who died at Durban military base
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.