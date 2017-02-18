Popular Topics
Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race

Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix.

Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the final of the men's 5000 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the Bird's Nest National Stadium in Beijing on 29 August, 2015. Picture: AFP.
Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the final of the men's 5000 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the Bird's Nest National Stadium in Beijing on 29 August, 2015. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.

"I think tomorrow will be my last track race indoors," Farah, 33, told a news conference.

The two-times Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion eventually plans to turn to road racing as he continues his athletics career.

He said last year that 2017 would probably be his final season of running on the track outdoors.

Farah, Britain's most successful track athlete, defended his Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles in Rio de Janeiro last year. He has also won five outdoor world championships.

