Experts highlight importance of PHA to WC’s water supply

CAPE TOWN - Several experts say it’s crucial to save the Philippi Horticultural Area as an on-going solution to increase the Western Cape’s water supply.

The Philippi Horticultural Area Food and Farming Campaign is holding a panel discussion on Saturday in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of the land as a major source of fresh produce in the Cape.

Activists and the City of Cape Town have been at loggerheads for several years now over the municipality’s plans to rezone the area for housing and other developments.

The Philippi Horticultural Area Food and Farming Campaign Centre is packed with people who have turned up for today's discussion.

One of the organisers Mariette Doubenton said, “Very few people understand that up to 80% of their vegetables comes from their region and we need to make people aware of the threats that are facing the vegetable grain region.”

Several experts, including Professor Yongzin Xu from University of the Western Cape’s hydrology department, are discussing the significance of the PHA to the Western Cape's water supply, fresh produce sector and environment.

Xu says the Cape Flats Aquifer found under a section of the PHA can significantly boost the province's potable water supply.

