Emergency officials keep an eye on tropical storm Dineo

As part of precautionary measures, the Kruger National Park evacuated some of its camps ahead of the storm.

THOHOYANDOU – Emergency officials are monitoring areas around Limpopo after cyclone Dineo hit parts of the country yesterday.

No major flooding has been reported in the province and the South African Weather Service predicts clear skies by the end of the day.

Forecasters say the tropical storm has now passed South Africa and is headed towards the eastern parts of Botswana.

Tropical cyclone Dineo first hit Mozambique on Thursday leaving a trail of destruction, killing at least seven and displacing over 130,000 other people.

The weakened storm touched parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga yesterday, bringing with it heavy rains but no severe damages.

The park's William Mabasa says they’ll continue monitoring the rain.

“We had rain on Thursday and Friday but it was nothing dramatic.”

At the same time, it continues to drizzle in the Vhembe district.