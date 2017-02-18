Dlamini assures Sassa beneficiaries that payouts will run smoothly

Sassa is in the process of asking the Constitutional Court for an extension of the current contract with Cash Paymaster Services.

JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has reiterated there will be no disruptions in the payout of social grants to beneficiaries despite reports that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan advised Dlamini that extending the current contract would be unlawful.

Sassa is in the process of asking the Constitutional Court for an extension of the current contract with Cash Paymaster Services, to ensure there is no interruption with payouts to beneficiaries when the contract comes to an end next month.

Dlamini says reports that there is enmity between herself and Gordhan are malicious and intends to create divisions in the cabinet.

Archbishop William Slattery says as the Catholic bishops work with those relying on the payouts, they are extremely concerned about the matter.

“The typical situation is a grandmother carrying grandchildren on her grant, you can imagine how little money there is available.”