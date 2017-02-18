Brian Molefe prepares to enter Parliament

This announcement leads to speculation that Zuma is planning to reshuffle his Cabinet, preparing for Molefe to become a minister.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament is yet to announce when former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.

Officials announced yesterday that Molefe would fill a post on the North West list of African National Congress (ANC) Members in Parliament.

He resigned from Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector's State of Capture report.

It was found Molefe communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers amid speculation that Eskom had awarded a Gupta-owned company a coal supply tender unlawfully.

The former Eskom CEO had been seen as one of the people closest to the Gupta family after the Public Protector's report said he had visited Saxonwold 19 times while they were negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.

Molefe resigned as Eskom CEO after that report was published saying he believed he could not continue.

That may raise questions about why he now believes he's fit to be a Member of Parliament.

