ANCYL call for Gordhan’s head to roll
The ANCYL says under Gordhan Treasury continues to serve and protect the interest of white monopoly capital.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says it wants a different kind of leadership in Treasury, saying Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has failed in his duties.
The league held a briefing at Luthuli House yesterday following its NEC meeting.
League general secretary Njabulo Nzuza Said, “Since our deployee came in has not acted to make sure that we restructure so we want a different kind of cadreship calibre that will have an appetite to dismantle the approach of protecting banks and capital in South Africa.”
He says the minister even failed to implement party policies.
“Where is the state bank today that we have consistently asked for?”
The league says it wants someone who can crack the whip and have appetite to pursue the development agenda of the country and not protect white monopoly.
