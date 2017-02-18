ANC structures welcome Molefe’s appointment to Parliament

Parly confirmed Brian Molefe will be sworn in after he was nominated by ANC in North West to fill a post in the National Assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) structures have welcomed the announcement that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament, saying Molefe is ready to hold a government position.

On Friday, Parliament confirmed Molefe will be sworn in after he was nominated by the ANC in the North West province to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.

Molefe left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

The report found that he had communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers and had visited area near the controversial family’s compound in Saxonworld 19 times, while they were negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.

Just last month the Sunday Times reported about the nomination for Molefe to be an MP, saying it paves a way for President Jacob Zuma to reshuffle his cabinet at the time when his supporters where lobbying for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to be replaced by Molefe.

The ANC’s MKMVA chair Kebby Maphastoe says they want Molefe in government.

“We think comrade Brian Molefe will play a very important role wherever he is deployed in government.”

ANCWL deputy president Sisi Mtombela says they are happy.

“I think Molefe is a citizen like any other person; if he’s nominated to go to Parliament, then there is nothing wrong and we are happy. Let him come.”

The ANCYL, which called on Gordhan to resign on Friday, has also welcomed Molefe’s move to Parliament.

At the same time, the ANC in the North West has congratulated Molefe, calling him a hardworking comrade with unquestionable credentials.

North West general secretary Dakota Legoete said, “As the ANC in the North West, we would like to congratulate comrade Molefe for his pending appointment as an MP in the National Assembly. We hope that he will make a valuable contribution.”