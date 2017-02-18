‘ANC branches in NW shocked over Molefe’s nomination to Parly’

Former North West ANC deputy chairperson China Dodovu says Brian Molefe is not even a member of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West defends its decision to nominate former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly, former North West ANC deputy chairperson China Dodovu says ANC branches are shocked by the announcement.

On Friday, Parliament confirmed Molefe would fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.

Molefe left Eskom last year after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

The report found that he had communicated regularly with one of the Gupta brothers and had visited the controversial family’s compound in Saxonworld 19 times while they were negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.

Dodovu says ANC branches in the North West are still shocked by the announcement that Molefe has been nominated by the North West ANC to join Parliament.

He claims Molefe is not even a member of the ANC and has never served in any structures.

“I’m saying he must not be opportunistic and he must not accept something that is not his. He is not a member of the ANC in the North West, he never served in any structure of the ANC and he’s not even a resident of the North West province.”

But the provincial party says Molefe is a member in good standing of ward 29 in Hartbeespoort in the Madibeng Local Municipality.