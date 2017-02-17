Zille: WC govt has created hundreds of thousands of jobs
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivered her 10th State of the Province Address on Friday, which focused on economic growth and job creation.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says the provincial government has assisted in creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Zille was delivering her 10th State of the Province Address on Friday, which is focused on economic growth and job creation.
She also spoke about the importance of the provincial government's Red Tape unit, which aims to unlock business opportunities for small enterprises.
Helen Zille has told MPLs that the latest quarterly labour force survey figures show the Western Cape has created 490,000 jobs since 2009. She says the primary drivers of job creation have been the construction, tourism and agri-processing sectors.
#WCSOPA Magaxa says “WC gov likes to credit of national government programmes but also blames it for its own failures”. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/HS4i4OPAV5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2017
“Employment has increased by 40% in the agriculture and agri-processing sectors over the past two years through the creation of over 127,000 jobs.
Zille has also lauded the province's economic, development and investment agency, Wesgro, which she says has secured over R5.9 billion in investment. This, the premier says, has created more than 1,800 jobs since 2014.
