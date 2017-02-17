TUT shuts 3 campuses until Monday due to ongoing protests
The Pretoria West, Arcadia & Arts campuses were closed earlier & exams scheduled for today are being held at different locations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has shut down three of its campuses until Monday due to ongoing protests over accommodation.
The Pretoria West, Arcadia and Arts campuses were closed on Monday morning.
The university says exams scheduled for Friday are being held at different locations.
Spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says the situation is calm at all campuses at the moment.
“The university has a contingency security plan and we are monitoring the situation at all our sites to ensure the safety of students and staff who are there. The situation at our Pretoria West and Arcadia campuses are calm, we have been monitoring the situation overnight.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
