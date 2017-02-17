Some Limpopo residents 'not prepared' for Dineo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Some Limpopo residents 'not prepared' for Dineo

Some Limpopo residents say they're still not sure how to prepare for the possible flooding tropical storm Dineo is expected to bring.

Strong winds and rain is seen in and around Inhambane, Mozambique as Cyclone Dineo move through the area. Picture: Supplied.
Strong winds and rain is seen in and around Inhambane, Mozambique as Cyclone Dineo move through the area. Picture: Supplied.
47 minutes ago

TSHIANDE VILLAGE - Some Limpopo residents say tropical storm Dineo may have been downgraded but they're still not sure how to prepare for the possible flooding it's expected to bring.

Dineo has already lashed parts of Mozambique, killing at least seven people and displacing more than 130,000 others.

It's made landfall in some areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where disaster management officials are on high alert.

After deciding to remain indoors due to persistent overnight rain, residents in Limpopo are slowly returning to their daily activities.

They've told Eyewitness News they are well aware of warnings of possible flooding but say they hope they will not be affected.

One of the residents Livhuwani Matodzi says: “If the storm arrives there’ll be nowhere to go. We just pray that it doesn’t arrive.”

Schools in Limpopo have been closed for the day as the light rain continues to fall.

Authorities say they will remain on alert.

GALLERY: Cyclone Dineo hits Mozambique

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions