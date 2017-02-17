Some Limpopo residents 'not prepared' for Dineo

Some Limpopo residents say they're still not sure how to prepare for the possible flooding tropical storm Dineo is expected to bring.

TSHIANDE VILLAGE - Some Limpopo residents say tropical storm Dineo may have been downgraded but they're still not sure how to prepare for the possible flooding it's expected to bring.

Dineo has already lashed parts of Mozambique, killing at least seven people and displacing more than 130,000 others.

#Dineo Water and sanitation department says the Middle Letaba Dam in Limpopo is 102% full. An alert has been sent for possible flooding. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2017

It's made landfall in some areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where disaster management officials are on high alert.

After deciding to remain indoors due to persistent overnight rain, residents in Limpopo are slowly returning to their daily activities.

They've told Eyewitness News they are well aware of warnings of possible flooding but say they hope they will not be affected.

#Dineo The South African Weather Services say possible flooding can be expected in parts of Limpopo this afternoon. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2017

One of the residents Livhuwani Matodzi says: “If the storm arrives there’ll be nowhere to go. We just pray that it doesn’t arrive.”

Schools in Limpopo have been closed for the day as the light rain continues to fall.

Authorities say they will remain on alert.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)