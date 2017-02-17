Some Limpopo residents 'not prepared' for Dineo
Some Limpopo residents say they're still not sure how to prepare for the possible flooding tropical storm Dineo is expected to bring.
TSHIANDE VILLAGE - Some Limpopo residents say tropical storm Dineo may have been downgraded but they're still not sure how to prepare for the possible flooding it's expected to bring.
Dineo has already lashed parts of Mozambique, killing at least seven people and displacing more than 130,000 others.
#Dineo Water and sanitation department says the Middle Letaba Dam in Limpopo is 102% full. An alert has been sent for possible flooding.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2017
It's made landfall in some areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where disaster management officials are on high alert.
After deciding to remain indoors due to persistent overnight rain, residents in Limpopo are slowly returning to their daily activities.
They've told Eyewitness News they are well aware of warnings of possible flooding but say they hope they will not be affected.
#Dineo The South African Weather Services say possible flooding can be expected in parts of Limpopo this afternoon.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2017
One of the residents Livhuwani Matodzi says: “If the storm arrives there’ll be nowhere to go. We just pray that it doesn’t arrive.”
Schools in Limpopo have been closed for the day as the light rain continues to fall.
Authorities say they will remain on alert.
GALLERY: Cyclone Dineo hits Mozambique
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Moloto Mothapo defends new role as Parliament spokesperson
-
Minister Pandor to be honoured for role in science in SA
-
Former Eskom head Molefe to be sworn in as MP
-
Residents the biggest consumers of water in CT, say officials
-
Zuma opens Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre
-
Blöchliger murder accused stall plea arrangement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.