Safa won't reveal some candidate names due to contractual obligations

Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy and Clive Barker have been brought in to help with the selection process.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Football Association (Safa) announced a list of some coaches who have shown interest in the vacant Bafana Bafana position.

The names include Roberto Mancini, Lotthar Matthaus, Hassan Shehata, who won three Afcons with Egypt, Giovanni Trapatoni and Hugo Broos, who won this year’s Afcon with Cameroon.

The association has also confirmed that seven coaches of their 20-man shortlist cannot be revealed yet because they are still contracted elsewhere.

President Danny Jordaan says they did approach any of these coaches.

“Safa did not approach a single coach, this is a strange thing. They sent their CVs or agents acting on their behalf or they themselves send their CVs. There’s huge interest in this job.”

Jordaan says there's massive international interest in the Bafana job.

“Many even here among the people whose names that we’ve not announced to you, some of the leading coaches in the world and leading figures in football who want to coach this Bafana team.”

Jordaan says they will approach those coaches who are contracted, if they are in their final shortlist.

“When we’re doing our shortlist and we finalise our shortlist and if they’re in the shortlist, then we’ll approach them because they’ve expressed interest. So those are the names. We also said we started with 61 coaches, we’re now in around 20 and we’re going to reduce it further to a final shortlist of between three to five coaches.”

Radebe says they are hoping to hire a coach early next month.

“Obviously we realise the importance of getting somebody in place as soon as possible so that we can begin the preparations for important games coming up and the introduction to the players and to the team to make sure that he’s got a feel of it.”

Radebe says there are local coaches they're keeping their eye on.

“For us we’re looking for a candidate that will take us forward. We had our local coaches and we’ve got a few that we’re looking at.”

The post became vacant after Shakes Mashaba was dismissed in late December following a disciplinary process that found him guilty of gross misconduct.

This took place after he was seen to publicly rebuke his bosses following their World Cup qualifying victory over Senegal.

COMMITTEE TO SEARCH FOR BAFANA BAFANA COACH:

Benni McCarthy

Lucas Radebe

Farouk Khan

Clive Barker

Buti Mathathe

Neil Tovey

Natasha Tsichlas

Elvis Shishana

Dennis Mumble

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)