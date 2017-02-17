SACP: Gupta-style empowerment hampers social transformation

The party's central committee says the kind of empowerment the Gupta’s are campaigning for will not help the working classes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP)'s central executive committee says what it calls ‘Gupta-style’ empowerment focuses on the enrichment of certain individuals who can transfer their loot offshore.

The party's central committee made the comments against the Gupta family in the African Communist magazine.

People supporting the Gupta family have recently claimed that they are simply pushing for black economic empowerment and that they're the victims of white monopoly capital.

In the African Communist magazine, the SACP's central committee says what it calls ‘Gupta style’ empowerment is only about people fueling their own corrupt enrichment and that they then take that enrichment out of the country.

It also says decisions taken by people captured by this network will only help the specific interests of this group and not transformation as a whole.

The party's Alex Mashilo also says the central committee believes they can work with other parts of society against this tendency.

“It is important that we work with other voices in society and within our alliance so that we can achieve a turnaround.”

The party's also said the Gupta's are running a captured network that runs as a shadowy parallel government.

