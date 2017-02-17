Pacaltsdorp rape, murder suspect known to victim’s family

Fiver-year-old Natalie Baartman's naked body was found earlier this week, after she went missing last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police say a man who has been arrested for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Pacaltsdorp is known to the victim's family.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Syferfontein informal settlement.

This is the same neighbourhood where five-year-old Baartman lived.

The police's Malcolm Poje says, “Prelim information reveals that he is known to the child and to the family as well.”

Poje says they're satisfied that they've obtained sufficient evidence to link the man to child's killing.

The five-year old's naked body was found metres away from her home.

An autopsy has established that the victim was sexually assaulted and suffocated.

(Edited by Neo Koza)