Durban Harbour gas leak: Minister Oliphant sends condolences

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Durban Harbour gas leak: Minister Oliphant sends condolences

Six people died and 26 more were taken to hospital after inhaling the noxious fumes from a sewer pit at a military facility at the Durban Harbour.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has sent condolences to the families of six people who died at a military facility at the Durban Harbour on Friday.

Three South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members are among the dead.

The members had gone down into the pit to rescue Public Works Department staff, who'd run into trouble.

Twenty-six people were taken to hospital after inhaling the noxious fumes from the sewer pit.

Minister Oliphant has described the incident as regrettable.

Her spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete says: “Our inspectors are on the scene. We’re going to conduct an investigation and measures have been taken to prevent further loss of lives.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions