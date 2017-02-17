Durban Harbour gas leak: Minister Oliphant sends condolences

Six people died and 26 more were taken to hospital after inhaling the noxious fumes from a sewer pit at a military facility at the Durban Harbour.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has sent condolences to the families of six people who died at a military facility at the Durban Harbour on Friday.

Three South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members are among the dead.

The members had gone down into the pit to rescue Public Works Department staff, who'd run into trouble.

Twenty-six people were taken to hospital after inhaling the noxious fumes from the sewer pit.

Minister Oliphant has described the incident as regrettable.

Her spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete says: “Our inspectors are on the scene. We’re going to conduct an investigation and measures have been taken to prevent further loss of lives.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)