NGO: Mohamed kidnapped to prevent him leaving with info on rebels
Truth Collective SA recently returned from a 12-day trip to Syria where it obtained photos & footage as proof of Shiraaz Mohamed’s life.
PRETORIA – A Cape Town based NGO negotiating the release of South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who has kidnapped in Syria last month, says it believes the photojournalist was kidnapped because he’d taken pictures of something the rebels didn’t want him to have.
Truth Collective South Africa recently returned from a 12-day trip to Syria where it obtained photos and video footage as proof of Mohamed’s life.
The NGO says it's supported by the South African and Syrian governments as well as South Africa’s ambassador to that country.
Mohamed was kidnapped near the border with Turkey as he was returning home after accompanying the Gift of the Givers on a humanitarian mission.
Director of Truth Collective South Africa Bakar al-Maharmeh says it’s believed a rebel group kidnapped Mohamed because they wanted to prevent him from leaving the country with pictures or information he had gathered.
“What I understand from the mediator is that he got something in his camera, in his computer, or whatever.”
He says the group has demanded the release of four rebel fighters, who are allegedly responsible for several deadly bomb blasts, which claimed the lives of civilians in the capital Damascus.
LISTEN: NGO director reveals plans to free SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed
(Edited by Tamsin Wort)
More in Local
-
Hawks arrest man in possession of dagga worth R500k
-
[LISTEN] Do we need a state-owned bank?
-
Zuma officially refers Expropriation Bill back to National Assembly
-
SA disaster management officials meet to discuss Dineo impact
-
Treasury: Price fixing allegations may be proof of poor practices
-
Zuma opens refugee reception centre in honour of Desmond Tutu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.